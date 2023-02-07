Wyoming Entertains Runnin’ Rebels Wednesday Night in Laramie

* University of Wyoming press release

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys play host to the Runnin’ Rebels of UNLV on Wednesday evening in a contest slated for an 8:30 p.m. start. The Pokes will be looking for their third-straight win in the Arena-Auditorium in what will be the second meeting between the schools this season.

The contest will be televised on FS1 with Jenny Cavnar on the call and Jess Settles as the analyst.

Fans can listen to the contest, as well as follow stats on GoWyo.com. The game will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Keith Kelley will have the call with Kevin McKinney on color.

About The Teams

The Cowboys head into the contest with a 7-15 overall record and a 2-8 mark in conference play after falling at San Jose State on Saturday. The Pokes head into the game ranking fifth in the conference and No. 66 in the nation in effective field goal percentage at 53 percent. Wyoming is shooting 45 percent from the field this season with opponents shooting 46 percent.

Wyoming is hitting 8.8 three-pointers per game for second in the conference and No. 45 in the nation. The Poke also do a good job of not fouling ranking first in the conference and No. 30 in the nation with only 14.5 per game.

After an impressive non-conference display with just one loss, the Runnin’ Rebels have dropped seven of their first 11 league contests. UNLV is fresh off an 82-79 home loss to Fresno State.

The Runnin’ Rebels are averaging 76.4 points per game and are allowing 68.9 per night. UNLV is shooting 45 percent from the field and are allowing opponents to shoot 43 percent.

About The Players

The Pokes are led in scoring this season by Noah Reynolds at 14.5 per game. He is shooting 48 percent from the field for fifth in the conference. Hunter Maldonado adds 14 points per game and had 34 points at San Jose State for a season best. He is 13 points away from 2,000 in his career. He also has 586 assists at UW for the second most in MW history. Maldonado is shooting 50 percent from the field this season for a career-high.

Jeremiah Oden adds 7.7 points per game along with 3.4 rebounds.

UNLV is led by EJ Harkless. He pours in 17.4 points per game to go alongside 5.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. Keshon Gilbert adds 12.4 points and a team-best 3.6 assists per game. Luis Rodriguez chips in 11.9 points and a team-high 5.7 rebounds per contest.

About The Series

UNLV owns a 42-21 advantage in the all-time series. The Runnin’ Rebels have owned the upper hand in recent memory, as well, claiming wins in seven of the last 10 matchups, including an 86-72 victory in Las Vegas a couple weeks ago.

Up Next

The Cowboys hit the road for Boise this weekend. They battle the Broncos on Saturday at 6 p.m. inside ExtraMile Arena. The Broncos took the first meeting, 85-68, in Laramie last month.

