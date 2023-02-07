Kiwanis Club of Casper’s 68th Pancake Fest Returns March 11

The Kiwanis Club of Casper’s 68th Pancake Festival returns March 11.

Tickets are now on sale for the fundraiser that supports programs serving children throughout Casper.

All-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs and sausage and a variety of breakfast beverages will be available at the Casper College cafeteria from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for students and seniors and $8 for adults. Admission is free for children three and under.

Kiwanis Club member Mike Keim said 100% of the money raised at the Pancake Festival will go to the club’s various programs throughout the year, most of which are aimed at helping area children.

Read for Kids is one of the local Kiwanis programs. Throughout the school year, three to four books are purchased for all public school district preschoolers and read to them by Kiwanis members.

Additionally, Coats for Kids collects, cleans and distributes coats to needy families, primarily through the Salvation Army.

The group also provides Casper College with scholarships for high schoolers involved with the group or other service activities, sponsors camps for underprivileged youth, and works with the Self-

Help Center and other programs helping families escape violence.

Notable projects in the community include the handicap-accessible Ability Playground at Wells Park in North Casper and the bench and gazebo overlooking the river on the Platte River Trails System.

Tickets for the Pancake Festival can be purchased from any Kiwanis Club member or by calling 307-363-1423.

Keim said tickets can also be purchased at the door.

“It’s a good time,” Keim said. “It’s a chance to see your friends, enjoy some good food and support children throughout Casper.”