Wyoming Man Arrested In Connection With Bar Shooting Incident

Rock Springs Police have arrested a 31-year-old Rock Springs man in connection with a recent incident in which a shot was fired into a bar.

That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page.

The post says Parker Thomas Simpson of Rock Springs was arrested on February 1 in connection with the Jan. 28 shooting in which single round came through the front window of a local bar.

The post says Simpson was arrested on 15 felony counts of Reckless Endangerment, Property Destruction, and Possession of a Deadly Weapon with unlawful intent.

Police say the single shot came through the front window of the Wyoming Club an-- lodged in a back wall. No one was injured in the incident, and police have not said what may have prompted it.

Best Chinese Balloon Memes The best we could find shared across the internet. Lets enjoy them now that that big white dot in the sky has been blown to smithereens.