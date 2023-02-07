Wyoming Man Arrested In Connection With Bar Shooting Incident
Rock Springs Police have arrested a 31-year-old Rock Springs man in connection with a recent incident in which a shot was fired into a bar.
That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page.
The post says Parker Thomas Simpson of Rock Springs was arrested on February 1 in connection with the Jan. 28 shooting in which single round came through the front window of a local bar.
The post says Simpson was arrested on 15 felony counts of Reckless Endangerment, Property Destruction, and Possession of a Deadly Weapon with unlawful intent.
Police say the single shot came through the front window of the Wyoming Club an-- lodged in a back wall. No one was injured in the incident, and police have not said what may have prompted it.