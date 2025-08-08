Two Illegal Aliens to Serve Decade Behind Bars for Drug Dealing on Wyoming Reservation

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Wyoming announced today that a drug trafficking case involving two illegal aliens in possession of firearms resulted in lengthy sentences for both defendants.

Oscar Espinoza-Duarte (Espinoza), 32, of Chihuahua, Mexico was sentenced to 10 years and 6 months’ imprisonment with five years of supervised release to follow for two counts of distribution of methamphetamine and aiding and abetting that offense; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm.

German Ortiz-Esparza (Ortiz), 35, of San Luis Potosi, Mexico, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment with three years of supervised release to follow for the distribution of methamphetamine and aiding and abetting that crime and being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm.

During an investigation into drug trafficking on the Wind River Indian Reservation and surrounding communities, DCI agents received information that Espinoza and Ortiz were known to supply methamphetamine to multiple distributors on the reservation.

Through the investigation, agents learned that Espinoza and Ortiz were frequently driving to Denver to pick up large quantities of methamphetamine and returning to the area where they sold it to distributors.

According to court documents, on Feb. 25, agents arrested both men at Espinoza’s trailer.

Ortiz had 8 grams of cocaine and a 9mm pistol on his person and Espinoza had a .45 caliber pistol. In the trailer agents found a pound of methamphetamine, three additional firearms, including a pistol with an obliterated serial number, and over $5,000 in cash.

Espinoza and Ortiz were indicted on March 20. Espinoza pleaded guilty on May 14 and Ortiz pleaded guilty on May 15. U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced Ortiz on Aug. 5 and Espinoza on Aug. 7 in Casper.

This crime was investigated by the DCI, FBI and the Safe Trails Task Force, and assisted by state and local law enforcement, BIA and ICE. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy W. Gist. This conviction is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transactional criminal organizations and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

