Wyoming Deputies Investigating Flaming Gorge Drowning Death

The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office is investigating the Saturday death of a 63-year-old Green River man who apparently drowned in Flaming Gorge Reservoir.

That's according to a Monday news release from the sheriff's office. The release says Frank Ortega was snorkeling alone in windy conditions about 50 feet offshore on Saturday between Squaw Hollow and Anvil Draw.

When a group of friends and relatives lost sight of him, they started searching the area by boat. They eventually found him and pulled him from the water, but could not revive him. An AirMed helicopter was sent from Rock Springs for Ortega, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The release says that while no criminal activity is suspected in Ortega's death, there is still an active investigation ongoing to find out exactly what happened.

