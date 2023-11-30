Wyoming Department of Corrections Move Over 200 Inmates Out-Of-State Due to Staffing Shortages

In a recent email from the Wyoming Department of Corrections, the agency wrote that they have moved 240 inmates to the Tallahatchie Correctional Institute in Mississippi.

The out-of-state transports happened yesterday and today. Both were completed without incident according to the Wyoming Department of Corrections' statement.

The department said staffing shortages are to blame for the relocations. WDOC intends to maintain the inmates out-of-state until staffing increases. Only then will inmates be returned.

