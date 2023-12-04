Wyoming Deer Rescued from the Ice by Fire Department and Ambulance

On Sunday afternoon at about 4:10 p.m. the Green River Fire Department and Castle Rock Ambulance were paged to Expedition Island for a struggling deer who was reportedly stuck in the ice.

The original report came in from the Wyoming State Fire Marshal Inspector who noticed the deer struggling. Wyoming Game and Fish and Green River Police Department arrived on scene shortly after the original report.

The GRFD's Swift Water Rescue Team was requested to help remove the deer. When they arrived, they began to rescue the deer with a Nebulus Emergency Flotation Device. The deer was moved to Evers Park where the Wyoming Game and Fish began to bring the body temperature back up.

At the time, the agency was feeling optimistic the deer would make a full recovery, and they added, "If you happen to see a deer in the area that is a little weak, please stay away and let him recover fully."

GRFD would also reminds everyone that the ice is dangerous and to please keep your animals, children, and yourselves off.

