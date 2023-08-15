A Fort Bridger man was sentenced last week to 10 years imprisonment for a second or subsequent conviction of child pornography possession, according to federal court records and a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Tyelure Schroeder, 33, heard the sentence handed down from U.S. District Court Judge Alan Johnson in Cheyenne on Friday.

Besides the prison term, Johnson also ordered Schroeder to serve 10 years supervised probation after his release from custody, pay a $100 special assessment and pay $36,000 in restitution.

Besides imprisonment, Johnson also ordered Schroeder to participate in a residential drug abuse program and a sex offender management program, only have a computer that is monitored by a U.S. Probation Officer, among other conditions.

The minutes of the sentencing did not detail specifics of the $36,000 restitution. However, the indictment lists two possible special assessments:

$5,000 special assessment pursuant to the victims of the Sex Trafficking Act of 2015.

Up to $17,000 special assessment and mandatory restitution of not less than $3,000 per requesting victim pursuant to the Amy, Vicky, Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018.

The new case began on Aug. 9, 2022, when the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that indicated an individual had uploaded 42 files of apparent child pornography to their Google account.

Agents tracked the account and determine it belonged to Schroeder and confirmed the account contained child pornography.

Agents executed a search warrant and seized a laptop computer belonging to Schroeder. The computer contained about 1,000 images and numerous videos of child pornography.

Previously in 2014, Schroeder was convicted of possession of child pornography. Johnson sentenced him to two years imprisonment in 2015. Two years later, Schroeder violated the terms of his probation and was sentenced to nine months imprisonment to be followed by four years of supervised release. In 2019 and again in 2021, Schroeder violated the terms of his supervised release and was sentenced to prison.

In the new case, the grand jury handed up the indictment on Jan. 11, and Schroeder pleaded guilty on May 23.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Z. Seth Griswold prosecuted the case.

The government regards child pornography as a crime of violence because it involves brutal assaults on very young children who cannot give consent to sexual activity.

