Wyoming cybersecurity competition for small businesses enters 8th year

CASPER, Wyo. — The 2025 Wyoming Cybersecurity Competition for Small Businesses will open for registration Feb. 1, offering seven months of cybersecurity training and education to Wyoming companies. The program is designed for small businesses without dedicated IT support who want personalized guidance to improve their security.

Participants commit to four to six hours of cyber and tech work each month and will learn about cybersecurity best practices, AI, automation and cloud system integration. The competition culminates in a cyber risk score assessment, providing businesses with a clear picture of their security posture.

“Even companies that have participated in the past may want to join again to get their cyber risk score,” said Laura Baker, executive director of CyberWyoming. “We are always learning new things in our changing digital world, so if you haven’t joined up in a few years, consider joining for the new educational tools CyberWyoming has developed.”

The competition offers attorneys up to 35 hours of CLE credits and accountants up to 35 CPE credits.

Registration is open through May 1, with early entrants potentially gaining an advantage. Winners will be judged on problem-solving, information security, culture, planning, progress, thoroughness and presentation.

The first-place winners in each category will speak at Cyber Cheyenne in October. The competition is free to Wyoming companies thanks to the support of various organizations including:

307 Tech Pros

Capitol Communications

Casper College

Concordant

DigeTekS

EvnTec

Factory IT

First Education FCU

First Federal Bank & Trust

First National Bank of Gillette

Gannett Peak Technical Services

Gula Tech Foundation

HUB International

IECA of Casper

K2 Technologies

Language I/O

Manufacturing Works of Wyoming

National Cybersecurity Society

PDS Manage

Secure the Village

Sightline Security

Sweetwater Technology Services

TEAM

Whitehat

Wyoming Realtors

To participate in the competition, business owners or managers should visit cyberwyoming.org/programs/competition/.