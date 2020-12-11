Wyoming Contigent Continues Solid Showing at the NFR

The group of contestants with Wyoming connections at the National Finals Rodeo in Texas continue to pile up money after 8 rounds of competition. In steer wrestling, Stetson Jorgenson who attended Central Wyoming College in Riverton took 3rd in Thursday nights round with a 3.8 and won $15,654. He is 2nd in the average and 2nd in the world standings and trailed Matt Reeves by $1556 with 2 performances remaining.

In the saddle bronc, Hillsdale native and Cheyenne East high school grad Brody Cress had a no-score on Thursday night so he remains 3rd in the world standings and 13th in the average. Former Sheridan College cowboy Zeke Thurston has been coming on strong lately as he took 3rd in last night's round of the saddle bronc with a 86 and won over $13,000. Thurston is 5th in the average and 10th in the world standings. Also in the saddle bronc, Shorty Garrett who attended Casper College took 5th on Thursday night to earn over $6700. He is 8th in the world and 11th in the average. The 9th round of the NFR will be Friday night from Arlington with round #10 on Saturday,