Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney On The Death Of Al-Qaeda Leader Al-Zawahiri

According to a press release, Liz Cheney issued the following statement after President Joe Biden announced that the United States conducted an operation that killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri:

"Ayman Al-Zawahiri’s reign of terror has come to an end because of the dogged efforts of America's counterterrorism professionals. For decades, Al-Zawahiri threatened the lives of innocent Americans. This decisive action ensures that he will no longer be able to plan or order attacks against our nation. Al-Zawahiri was Osama bin Laden's closest and most influential adviser. He had intimate knowledge of the 9/11 hijackings and other attacks against our country. Al-Zawahiri's demise further proves that anyone who plots terrorism against the United States will pay the ultimate price. I commend the Biden Administration for taking this decisive action and proactively using America's strength to defend our interests."



"Al-Zawahiri's death should serve as a reminder of the constant vigilance peace demands. Al-Qaeda remains a dangerous enemy. The Taliban Never broke with Al-Queda. And the Taliban's Afghanistan remains a safe haven for terrorists to this day. That can never be the acceptaed status quo. We must continue to hunt down terrorists and comfort their enablers around the world, to ensure that we never have to fight them here at home."