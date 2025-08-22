BLM Advance Coal Project in Powder River Basin, Public Hearing on Sep. 3

The Bureau of Land Management is advancing a key coal project in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin that could unlock access to more than 440 million tons of federal coal.

The BLM has released a final environmental impact statement for the proposed West Antelope III coal lease-by-application project.

The lease area covers about 3,500 acres next to the existing Antelope Mine in Campbell and Converse counties. The project allows Navajo Transitional Energy Company to expand its operations and continue supplying energy from federal lands.

The agency will hold a public hearing on the project’s fair market value and maximum economic recovery on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, from 6-8 p.m. MDT at Wright Town Hall, 395 Lariat Way in Wright, Wyoming.

This action aligns with the Trump administration’s agenda to unleash America’s energy potential, reinvigoratethe coal industry, and create high-paying jobs in energy-producing communities.

