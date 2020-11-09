Wyoming Carbon Capture Project Advances to Next Stage

CASPER (AP) — Researchers in Wyoming say a carbon capture project intended to permanently store millions of tons of carbon dioxide underground has advanced into phase three last month.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported that University of Wyoming scientists and industry professionals working on the Carbon Storage Assurance Facility Enterprise project launched in 2016 with an 18-month investigation into the geology near Gillette.

Officials say researchers first looked into the feasibility of permanently storing carbon dioxide fluids in storage sites deep down in rock formations.

The team then drilled a test well in the area.

The third phase of the project includes finalizing data analysis and obtaining permits and environmental clearances to construct.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

7 Wyoming Waterfalls That Are Worth a Road Trip