Wyoming Discusses CO2 Research During Committee Meeting

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Carbon energy experts told a U.S. Senate environmental committee Wednesday that Wyoming wants to expand its carbon research influence by finding ways to capture and reuse waste carbon dioxide.

The Gillette News Record reported that committee chairman and Republican U.S. Sen. John Barrasso heard testimony from three carbon energy experts.

The hearing was held at the Integrated Test Center, located at Basin Electric Power Cooperative’s Dry Fork Station, north of Gillette.

Barrasso said it’s time for the federal government to support carbon research that allows for the continued use of the Powder River Basin’s cheap and abundant coal.