Japanese Company Plans Carbon Dioxide Project in Wyoming

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A Japanese company has signed an agreement to use the Integrated Test Center near Gillette to test technology designed to capture carbon dioxide from gas produced by power plants.

The Gillette News Record reported that Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Japan Coal Energy Center signed an agreement with the state of Wyoming to conduct a joint carbon capture test project at the Dry Fork Station power plant.

Officials say the technology uses a reusable powder made of chemical compounds to naturally attract and capture carbon dioxide.

Kawasaki expects the test to be onsite next year.