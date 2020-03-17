Wyoming Business Council Will Offer SBA Economic Injury Loans

The Wyoming Business Council is encouraging companies to apply for very-low interest Small Business Administration economic injury disaster loans due to the contagious novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the council on Tuesday.

"We're working through the federal SBA process right now and should gain eligibility for Wyoming very soon," the news release said.

"We will share the link to apply as soon as it's available for Wyoming," the news release said.

The Business Council is encouraging business owners to prepare to apply for those loans as soon as Wyoming is granted that eligibility.

Companies need standard loan application documentation such as financial statements, tax returns and forward-looking projections. The Wyoming SBDC Network can assist with that preparation.

The Wyoming ManufacturingWorks also can provide manufacturers with technical assistance, including supply chain issues.

The Wyoming Business Council regional directors also can help.for additional guidance.