Women Building Wyoming Is Ready For Their Big Annual Event

Women Building Wyoming began two years ago when local business owner Darbi Westman formed her mission to offer no-cost exposure for women entrepreneurs.

She began by developing and designing annual local events for women to showcase their skills and products.

Women Building Wyoming via Instagram Women Building Wyoming via Instagram loading...

What started as a small lady's night out concept (with 4 vendors at the first event) has grown into something more than Westman could have dreamed of.

This year's event will be at the Natrona County Fairgrounds Industrial Building, with 53 vendors. In staying true to the Women Building Wyoming (WBW) mission, every single vendor is a Wyoming women-owned business.

The event begins at 11:00 am and goes until 5 pm. Throughout the day, they will have speakers, music, adult beverages, food, and a live auction with ALL the proceeds going to Wyoming Food For Thought Project.

Tickets cost $20 at the door or can be purchased at Crav-a-bowl located in Downtown Casper, Wyoming.

A big part of this event is the opportunity to offer support and education to Wyoming Women Entrepreneurs, so the topics covered by the speakers will all be focused on this mission.

Women Building Wyoming via Instagram Women Building Wyoming via Instagram loading...

At 1:00 pm Darbi Westman (the founder of WBW) will speak about finding a balance between work and life (and if there IS such a thing).

At 2:00 pm Sarah Lacko of Inspired Vida will speak about finding motivation and drive to be your authentic self.

And at 3:00 pm Prairie Wife of PrairieWifeInHeels.com will share practical tips about developing and managing your brand/business.

The first drink at the event is free (thanks Darbi) and happy hour is from 3:00 to 5:00 pm.

You can learn more about the event or contact Darbi with any questions by following this link.

16 No Cost And Low Cost Family Friendly Activities To Do In Central Wyoming When you have children (and especially if you have a larger family) it can be hard to find fun things to do in Wyoming, while sticking to a budget. Here are 16 suggestions that are no-cost or low-cost and all of the activities are located in Central Wyoming.