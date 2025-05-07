Wyoming Beer Prices Send Out-of-State Guests into STICKER SHOCK

A case of beer costs a heck of a lot more in Wyoming than in other states -- with the exception of Alaska.

But why?

Some studies suggest it's because distribution is harder, therefore pricier.

States with greater population seem to have lower prices, possibly because brewers accept lower margins to sell higher volumes.

Data from Visual Capitalist shows that your average 24-pack of Bud Light or Miller Lite in Wyoming costs $28.78. That's the second costliest under Alaska, which is priced at ~$33.62/case.

Beer by the case is cheapest in Illinois at $16.43 for a 24-pack.

These numbers were crunched in March 2025.

In the United States, taxes are usually the single most expensive ingredient in beer, but that's not the case in Wyoming.

Wyoming imposes a special excise tax on alcoholic beverages at the state level. For malt beverages it's only about two cents a gallon. That amounts to about a penny for a six-pack. That means Wyoming's tax on beer is the cheapest in the country. So what's with the high prices?

Wyoming does impose fees on malt liquor distributors. The Cowboy State requires malt liquor distributors to obtain a wholesale license and pay an annual fee of $250.

It should also be noted that Wyoming is a control state. That means the bottle takes a somewhat different path before it gets into the hands of consumers.

In Open States private businesses are allowed to buy and sell booze in accordance with state laws; but in Control States, the state owns the distribution and/or sale of alcohol (wines, spirits as well as beer).

In all Control States, the minimum price for each product is set by the state, which dictates the price for the consumer.

These prices influence state revenue and monies to support alcohol programs. Besides Wyoming, there are 16 other Control States.

Sifting through Reddit, user IDontParticipate participates, offering their thoughts on the matter:

"Wyoming is a common place where people with extraordinary wealth go. Think Jackson Hole being a common place for the Federal Reserve to meet, the Cheney's, etc. It might aesthetically look like out there country, but it has one of the highest concentrations of wealth in the world."

"And because of that, the prices reflect the group that lives there. It's not so much the supply costs are higher (though they are, it is expensive to get out there logistically which is why the ultra wealthy like it) but the average person walking down the street is usually a multimillionaire larping as a cowboy so it makes the demand curve look wild."

