Wyoming Ranks As A Top Brewery State

You read that right, Wyoming is a top brewery state, at least according to some research from the website Zippia. We already knew that we had great beer in the Cowboy State, with 3 breweries recently getting awards from the Great American Beer Festival. Now, we have the clout that we rank toward the top of the country.

Here's how they figured the ranking.

This one was pretty simple. We used data on the number of craft breweries per state from Statista. Statista defined a craft brewery as any brewery that makes under 6 million barrels of beer a year and isn’t majority-owned by another big alcohol company. From there, the craft brewery must have a Brewer’s Notice from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau. Oh, and of course, they must make beer (sorry cider lovers.) However, no surprise, the bigger states have more breweries. In order to find, where the hardest core craft breweries are, we then used population estimates from the Census to see what states have the most breweries for every man, woman, and child in the state (although, hopefully, those kids aren’t partaking.) That gave us a list of 10 craft beer-loving states with the most breweries for their population size.

So basically they're looking at the number of breweries per capita. Here in Wyoming, we have 41 breweries and that averages out to 14,116 people per brewery. With our smaller population size and great variety of breweries, we rank in #6 in the country! Around us we have Colorado coming in 4th, which I'm surprised isn't higher, Montana is 3rd, Nebraska 13th and Idaho coming in at #11. We really love out beer in this part of the country.

So, let's raise a glass to winning beer in America!