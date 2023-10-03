One-Of-A-Kind ‘Portraits of Dementia’ Exhibit Comes to the Nicolaysen Art Museum in Casper

The Nicolaysen Art Museum will house a new exhibit titled 'Portraits of Dementia," in partnership with Wyoming dementia care.

"The goal of this traveling exhibit is to destigmatize those living with dementia. To use empathy as a means for connection and understanding. To tell a more complex and complete story of those living with the disease and its effect on their families and loved ones.”

The exhibit organization aims to give the audience courage to act in ways large and small by showing the whole story: "- the fear, loss and despair, but also the love, connection, dignity, and powerful humanity that always remain - in the subjects, in the care-partners, and in the families and communities. That is the only path to evolve the narrative and have a positive social change.”

Opening reception takes place on Oct. 20th at 6 PM at the Nicolaysen Art Museum.

H'orderves and wine and beer will be served.

“The most compassionate thing we can do as a community is to educate ourselves on dementia, both the effects of those diagnosed with the disease and their families and care

partners” says Wyoming Dementia Care Executive Director, Dani Mandelstam-Guerttman, “each and every one of us will be touched by dementia and its effects at some point in our lives, so the experiences and stories on display are not only universal, but vital.”

“An exhibit of this nature is like nothing we’ve ever done,” Allison Maluchnik, Executive Director of the Nicolaysen Art Museum, “and in addition it is very special for us to bring this exhibit to Casper alongside one of our most cherished community partners.”

Portraits of Dementia opens October 20th at 6PM at the Nicolaysen Art Museum and will remain open in the Rosenthal Gallery until the end of 2023.

Casper Artist Showcasing Images of War in Ukraine at Scarlow's Gallery, Gallery Credit: Paintings by Roy Uptain