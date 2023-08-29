Nicolaysen Nods to Neon for Annual Fundraising Dinner

The Nicolaysen Art Museum will celebrate the centennial of the first neon sign imported to America for its annual fundraising dinner and auction gala event this year. The gala is scheduled for September 8 at 6:00 p.m. located at 400 E. Collins Drive in Casper.

The gala will include dinner, live music, dance entertainment, and a live and silent auction featuring artworks from local, statewide, and international artists.

"The theme "Neon at The NIC" harkens back to a time when neon signs first graced American cities, sparking fascination and wonder. The museum invites attendees to step back in time and imagine the excitement of being among the first to witness the distinctive red glow of electricity flowing through glass tubes filled with the noble gas, Neon. This phenomenon earned the moniker "liquid fire" and drew crowds in great numbers, even during daylight hours" reads a statement from the museum.

"Art enthusiasts, community members, and distinguished guests will be given an opportunity for reflection and celebration of Casper's cultural heritage. The Nicolaysen Art Museum, a landmark of artistic expression and preservation, is housed in a historic building originally established as the Casper Electric Light Company's power plant. Remarkably, the cornerstone of this building bears the dedication date of 1923, making it a fitting location for commemorating the era of groundbreaking technological advancements."

"The Nicolaysen Art Museum has been a beacon of artistic inspiration and cultural enrichment for over a century. With 'Neon at The NIC,' we aim to celebrate both our vibrant past and the promise of a luminous future," said Allison Maluchnik, Executive Director of The Nicolaysen Art Museum. "We invite everyone to join us for an unforgettable evening of art, history, and community, as we illuminate the past, the present, and the future through the magic of neon."

Following the gala, The Nicolaysen Art Museum will host “Neon In The High Desert,” an exhibition of contemporary neon and other artwork from across the United States and Canada. This exhibition is curated by neon artists Connie Morgan of Casper, Wyoming, and Tayler Drattlo of New Braunfels, Texas. This exhibition aims to provide members and visitors with an immersive experience into the world of neon lights and its impact on art and society.

“It has been over a year since the museum first reached out to local neon artist, Connie Morgan, about curating an exhibit through their extensive network of neon and other artists.” Explained Maluchnik. “This kind of partnership between a contemporary art museum and a community curator is a testament to our community’s brilliance and the generations of hard work that have gone into developing Casper’s national standing as an arts community.”

Tickets are available at www.thenic.org.

