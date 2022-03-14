Average gasoline prices in Wyoming increased by 30 cents in the last week, averaging $4 a gallon Monday according to GasBuddy's surveys.

Get our free mobile app

Prices in Wyoming are 66.3 cents higher than a month ago and $1.19 higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $3.59 a gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.59 a gallon, a dollar difference.

Natrona County is the second cheapest county in the state at $3.87 a gallon, with the cheapest in Albany County at $3.80, while Uinta County was the most expensive at $4.46 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline increased by 25 cents in the last week, averaging $4.31 a gallon Monday, with the national average being up 83.6 cents from a month ago and $1.47 higher than a year ago.

Wyoming was the thirteenth cheapest state in the country, with Kansas as the least expensive state at $3.82 a gallon and California as the most expensive at $5.73 a gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysts at GasBuddy, said:

"After a furious increase in the national average over the last two weeks, the top appears to be in with average gas prices slowly starting to decline over the last few days," De Haan said. "While the decrease could be short-lived, it is nonetheless a well-needed break from the large surge in gas prices we've experienced over the last few weeks. The situation remains fluid, and escalations remain very possible, if not likely. For now, a $4.50 per gallon national average is off the table, but it certainly could be a future possibility as long as there is conflict between Russia and Ukraine."