Laramie Police Declare ‘Public Emergency,’ Ask Citizens to Evacuate Area

Update 7:15 p.m.:

The Laramie Police Department have announced that the area has been cleared and is safe. They stated that more information regarding the bomb threat will be released on Wednesday.

UPDATE 6:45 p.m.:

The Laramie Police Department posted an update on the public emergency, announcing that it is a bomb threat.

“We are currently mitigating a bomb threat in the downtown area,” the LPD wrote. “We appreciate your patience with the road closures. Persons in the immediate threat area have been evacuated. Please bear with us as we make the area safe and stay away from the area of 2nd and Ivinson. We will post again when the area is clear and thank you for your continued patience.”

*****

The Laramie Police Department recently took to social media to ask the public to evacuate an area in the 200 block of South 2nd Street, in Laramie.

"The Laramie Police Department have just issued a public safety message and are asking citizens to evacuate the 200 block of South 2nd Street due to a public emergency," a Facebook post stated. "The Crowbar & Grill Curiosity Shoppe - Laramie Gifts Hammontree Real Estate Chalk N' Cheese, "Pairings at CnC" Cowgirl Yarn."

K2 Radio News will update this breaking story as more information becomes available.