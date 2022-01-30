Biden Calls for Release of US Hostage in Afghanistan

Biden Calls for Release of US Hostage in Afghanistan

Phil Noble - WPA Pool, Getty Images

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is calling for the release of U.S. Navy veteran Mark Frerichs, who was taken hostage in Afghanistan nearly two years ago.

Get our free mobile app

Frerichs is a civil engineer and contractor from Lombard, Illinois.

He was kidnapped in January 2020 from the capital of Kabul.

He is believed to be in the custody of the Taliban-linked Haqqani network.

Biden says, “The Taliban must immediately release Mark before it can expect any consideration of its aspirations for legitimacy. This is not negotiable.”

A Little Bit About All 23 Wyoming Counties

Filed Under: afghanistan, ap news, Associated Press, hostage, Joe Biden, Mark Frerichs, president biden, Taliban
Categories: Associated Press, News
Back To Top