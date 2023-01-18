Wyoming 511 App Makes it Easier to Take Home Road-Kill for Dinner

Salvaging road-killed animals in Wyoming requires permission from the Game and Fish Department through the Wyoming 511 app or the Game and Fish desktop application.

You can still use the app for permission even without cellular service.

The public can request to salvage deer, elk, antelope, moose, wild bison and wild turkey from unintentional vehicle collisions, according to a recent news release from the Wyoming Game and Fish.

To request permission through the Wyoming 511 app, look for the “Report Roadkill” button on the homescreen.

The app immediately sends a certificate after users complete the questionnaire.

You must have or create a username and password at the time of a requestwith the Game and Fish.

The rules for taking home road kill include:

Only take road-killed wildlife from a public road or highway during light hours.

Parking off the road is required and emergency flashers must be used.

No field dressing of any kind is permitted on the roadway.

The whole animal must be taken and the inedible portions must be properly disposed of in an approved landfill.

Safety considerations prohibit people from picking up carcasses from extremely busy roadways, such as Interstates 25, 80 and 90.

It also disallows collection in active construction areas and within national parks in Wyoming.

