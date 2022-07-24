Wyo. GOP Rep. Liz Cheney Braces for Primary Loss as Focus Shifts to 2024
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Liz Cheney’s pointed criticism of former President Donald Trump on the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is likely to hurt her reelection chances in Wyoming.
Many Cheney allies are prepared for Cheney to lose Wyoming’s Aug. 16 Republican primary against Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman.
But as primary day approaches, some on Cheney’s team believe her unorthodox strategy in 2022 may put her in a stronger position for the 2024 presidential contest.
Her anti-Trump message as vice chairman of the Jan. 6 committee has strengthened her national brand and expanded a network of donors and Trump critics in both parties who could boost a prospective White House run.
Funny, But Sad 1 Star Reviews Of Wyoming's Beloved Yellowstone National Park
The Real Importance of Lemonade Day
Ashlinn Swanson was one of dozens of kids who participated in Casper's Lemonade Day 2022. Some kids made Lemonade Stands to make money. Others did it to learn about entrepreneurship. Ashlinn and her family made one to give back to the community that has taken care of Ashlinn during her battle with Leukemia.