WYDOT Warns of Slick, Snowy Roads in and Around Casper

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has reopened Wyoming Highway 220 from its junction with Wyoming Highway 487 west to Pathfinder Road, according to the department's website wyoroad.info.

Wintery weather conditions have made road conditions rough on roads in and around Casper.

Interstate 25 from Glenrock through Casper is slick with drifting snow and blowing snow.

WYDOT advises no unnecessary travel on I-25 from Casper north to Horse Creek Ranch Road.

Wyoming Highway 258 -- also known as Outer Drive and Wyoming Boulevard -- from Mills to Evansville is slick with snowfall.

Wyoming Highway 257 -- the West Belt Loop -- is slick with drifted snow with snowfall, blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Other road closures and advisories can be found at WYDOT's website wyoroad.info.

The National Weather Service Riverton Office is not forecasting any more snow this week for the Casper area, but the wind chill estimates will drop to minus 10 to minus 15 degrees.

Don't go out and drive if you don't need to.

