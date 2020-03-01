WYDOT: Storm Forces Much of I-80 Closed Until Monday Morning

Closures are in place for long stretches of Interstate 80 in southern Wyoming as a winter storm moves across the state.

I-80 is closed in both directions between Exit 111 just east of Rock Springs and Exit 187 at Creston Junction. As of 7 p.m. Sunday, WYDOT estimated the closure would be lifted between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday.

In addition, the westbound lanes are closed for the roughly 100-mile stretch between Laramie and Rawlins, with the same estimated reopening time. The eastbound lanes, while open, were largely slick with snowfall, blowing snow and reduced visibility.

US 30 is closed between WY 34 and I-80 at Walcott Junction. WYDOT also estimates it will reopen between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday.

US 287 is closed between Rawlins and Lamont, with the same estimated reopening time.