UPDATED: Wyoming Winter Storm Road Closures
UPDATE — As of 9:30 p.m. Monday, the road closures have expanded to include:
- US 16: Deer Haven Lodge to Buffalo.
- US 212: Wyoming 296 to Beartooth Pass
- US 20-16: East Gate of Yellowstone to Pahaska
- Interstate 90 Eastbound from Moorcroft to Sundance due to a crash
Additionally, the following no unnecessary travel advisories have been issued:
- US 14: Antelope Butte to Dayton School
- US 14A: Sheridan/Bighorn County line to Bear Lodge
Original story follows.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has issued its first series of weather-related road closures for fall 2020.
Though it's still technically summer in Wyoming, a winter storm has been moving through the Cowboy State on Monday.
The following road closures have been issued as of 7 p.m. Monday:
Additionally, WYDOT has issued the following no unnecessary travel advisory:
- US 14: Antelope Butte to Dayton School
