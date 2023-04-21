WYDOT Insists they are NOT Planning to Close Casper Mountain Road

The Wyoming Department of Transportation took to Facebook today to set the record straight. They wrote:

Contrary to some local Casper reports and social media posts, WYDOT is not planning to close WYO 251 (Casper Mountain Road) to all access in 2024 for a reconstruction project.

WYDOT is not planning on reconstructing Mountain Road next year, though we do plan on some short-length pavement patching work this summer and will be doing rock scaling work in 2027.

These types of operations would necessitate the closure of one travel lane at a time and, in the case of rock scaling, would cause short-term stoppages of traffic.

However, none of the maintenance work we have planned would close all access to the highway.

Typically a project of the scale of what has been posted would be included in our six year State Transportation Improvement Program."

Here is a link to all proposed upcoming projects.