WYDOT: I-80 Closed Between Rock Springs and Rawlins [UPDATED]

UPDATE (10:10 a.m. Monday)

WYDOT now expects the closure to last until at least midnight, with a possible reopening time estimated between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m.Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the westbound lanes have been closed between Rawlins and Laramie, with the same estimated reopening time.

================================================

Original Story:

WYDOT was forced to close a significant stretch of Interstate 80 in southern Wyoming Monday morning due to winter conditions.

I-80 is closed between Rock Springs and Rawlins due to winter conditions. As of 6:38 a.m., WYDOT had no estimated reopening time.

As this major storm moves through, the National Weather Service expects some road closures to last 24 hours or more.