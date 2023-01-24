WYDOT Hosting Public Open House Regarding I-25 Bridge Reconstruction Project

The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced that they are hosting a public open house on Thursday, January 26 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. regarding the upcoming project that will replace four interstate 25 bridges, as well as the F Street bridge, over the North Platte River.

That's according to a press release from WYDOT, who wrote that the open house will happen at the WYDOT Casper Office, located at 900 Bryan Stock Trail.

"The project is set to begin this construction season and replaces the aging structures; three over the North Platte River and two over Center Street," the press release stated. "The project includes new road surface between the interstate structures along with landscaping, lighting and intersection upgrades. The project covers 0.97 miles and is expected to take two years to complete. WYDOT has programmed $50 million for the project, however a true cost won’t be known until the project has been let to contract."

The release stated that this project is the third phase of a four-phase vision to "rehabilitate" I-25 through Casper.

"Once this phase is completed, the final phase will tie all of the previous work together with new pavement between the Walsh Drive bridge and Center Street, and the addition of weave lanes between Bryan Stock Trail and Center Street," the release said.

Members of the public may come to the open house anytime between 5:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to listen and express their opinions. There will not be a formal presentation; it will serve more as a Q&A session with project engineers and others who are involved in the project.

The project will be open to bids beginning in February. Following that, construction schedules will be determined.

Of course, the biggest question of this project is "How will it affect traffic?'

The press release noted that, as expected, there will be traffic diversions, lane reductions, speed reductions, detours, and delays associated with the construction.

"Construction on the interstate will affect one direction at a time," the release stated. "When the northbound structures are being reconstructed, traffic will be switched to the southbound lanes, and vice versa. Ramps will function as normal unless they are under construction then temporary ramps will be installed.

"While southbound work is underway, there will a detour ramp to Center Street from southbound I-25 between Kimball and Park streets on the south side. The south side frontage road will temporarily become a two-way street, allowing access to businesses and Center Street."

The release also noted that once work begins on the northbound lanes, work will also begin on the F Street bridge, which necessitates the bridge's closure.

"Access to F Street businesses on the west side of the river will be via Poplar Street and Center Street for those on the east side," the release said.