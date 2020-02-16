WYDOT: 100+ Miles of I-80 to Stay Closed Through Monday Morning
Winter weather will prolong an already lengthy closure of Interstate 80 in southern Wyoming into Monday, according to the state transportation department.
As of 3 p.m. Sunday, WYDOT estimated the closure -- impacting all lanes between Laramie and Rawlins -- would last another 20-22 hours, putting the approximate reopening time between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday.
A day earlier, WYDOT crews worked to clear snow drifts that were several feet high in the Elk Mountain area.
In addition to the Laramie-Rawlins closure, the eastbound lanes were closed between Rock Springs and Rawlins, and the westbound lanes shut down between Cheyenne and Laramie, all with the same estimated reopening time.
