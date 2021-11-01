WY and CO Law Enforcement Teaming Up During Border War

The 113th occurrence of the Border War will be taking place this Saturday, November 6. The football game between the University of Wyoming Cowboys and the Colorado State University Rams remains one of the oldest rivalries in college football. The kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium.

With fans from Colorado and Wyoming planning on traveling that day, law enforcement from both states will be out in force and teaming up as part of a multi-state, multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation.

Coordinated Enforcement efforts will take place in Albany and Laramie County, Wyoming, as well as Larimer and Weld County, Colorado, before, during, and after the game.

Colonel Kebin Haller of the Wyoming Highway Patrol stated in a release, "One-third of Wyoming's fatalities last year and again this year is directly related to impaired driving. Make the right decision and don’t drive impaired. Law enforcement will continue to enforce impaired driving with zero tolerance.”

Agencies involved in Wyoming include the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Laramie Police Department, Albany County Sheriff’s Office, University of Wyoming Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cheyenne Police Department.

Agencies involved in Colorado include the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Weld County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Collins Police Department, Loveland Police Department, CSU Police Department, Estes Park Police Department, and the Colorado State Patrol.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol also urges drivers to help keep Wyoming’s roadways safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline at 1-800-442-9090 to report suspected drunk drivers.

