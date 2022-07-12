Wrestlers Prepare for Cadet-Junior Nationals in Fargo

The annual Cadet-Junior National Wrestling Tournament will start on Saturday in Fargo, North Dakota and this is a gigantic wrestling tournament. Entries may top 6000 this year and the Wyoming contingent will have 54 boys competing in freestyle and Greco-Roman. The team has several state champions including, Broc Fletcher from Rock Springs, the 4A 120-pound champion, Antonio Avila of Thunder Basin who won the 4A 126-pound title, Liam Fox of Cheyenne East who prevailed at 132 in 4A, Cheyenne Central's Jack Ring who won the 170-pound class in 4A, 3A titlist Thomas Dalton of Green River at 132 and Pinedale's Cody Phelps at 138. Plus the team has 3 champions from the 2A ranks, Nathan Fish of Lusk at 113, Roany Proffit of Kemmerer at 126, and Wyatt McDermott of Thermopolis at 138.

Team Wyoming will also have 6 girls and the ladies' division is growing by leaps and bounds both within the state and nationally. Girl's wrestling was recently sanctioned by the Wyoming High School Activities Association. There's plenty of wrestling starting on Saturday until the following Friday and some kids may compete in as many as 14 matches.

We had a chance to talk to Thomas Dalton, Antionio Avila, Jack Ring, and Ashten Hubbs at the team's camp at the Wyoming National Guard Armory in Casper on Tuesday. Plus we have a ton of from the camp so take a look at those!

