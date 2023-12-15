Worland Man Arraigned for Unlawful Possession of Machineguns, Unregistered Short-Barreled Rifle

Steven Shobert, 48, of Worland, Wyoming, was arraigned on Dec. 12 for unlawful possession of machineguns and possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle. Shobert pleaded not guilty. A trial has been set for Feb. 15, 2024, before Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl.

Shobert was detained at the request of the government and remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. If convicted, Shobert faces up to 20 years’ imprisonment with three years of supervised release and up to a $500,000 fine. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This crime is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan C. Coppom.

An indictment merely contains allegations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Top 10 Deadliest States for Highway Driving A study using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration from 2017 to 2021 determines which states have the highest rates of driver fatalities on freeways. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media