Woman, Wanted in August Casper Hostage Situation & Shooting, Arrested in Sheridan County

Authorities have taken a woman wanted on warrants for robbery and kidnapping into custody.

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office made the announcement Monday afternoon. No further details were released.

On Friday, the sheriff's office announced Darron C. Monore had been arrested on similar charges in connection to the alleged robbery and kidnapping that culminated in a shootout between another suspect, who later died, and Casper police.

During the same news conference, the sheriff's office said Kayla Wollitz was still at large. She was arrested on Monday.