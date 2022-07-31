Man Dead After Shootout With Wyoming Highway Patrol

A man is dead after a shootout with Wyoming Highway Patrol Officers.

That's according to a press release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, who wrote that on July 29, at approximately 10:10 p.m., a WHP trooper approached a man walking along Interstate 90, near milepost 184 in Crook County.

According to the release, the man had an active warrant for his arrest, though the release did not state what the warrant was for, or why troopers approached the man.

The release did state that the trooper requested assistance from the Crook County Sheriff's Department.

"As law enforcement attempted to arrest the male, the male started walking away," the release stated. "The male suspect was able to retrieve a handgun from his person and fired several shots at law enforcement before fleeing into the darkness."

Troopers and officers conducted a search throughout the night to find the suspect.

It was reported that the next day, July 30, at approximately 11:12 a.m., law enforcement officials located the male on Interstate 90, near milepost 185.

"The male suspect fired at law enforcement again as they attempted to take him into custody," the release said. "Law enforcement returned fire, striking the male. The male was taken into custody and immediately received medical attention but was pronounced deceased a short time later."

The release noted that no law enforcement officials were injured during the shootout, and it was reported that the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation will take over the case.

K2 Radio News has reached out to the Wyoming Highway Patrol for more information, and will update this article if/when it becomes available.