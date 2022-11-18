Thousands of Dollars in Items Stolen From Laramie County Home

The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down whoever stole thousands of dollars worth of chainsaws and generators from a home east of Cheyenne.

Brandon Warner, Community Relations Specialist for the department, says the incident occurred in the 11000 block of Campstool Road.

"During the evening hours of November 1st, two Stihl chainsaws and two Champion generators were taken," Warner said in a release.

Warner says the chainsaws and generators are valued at around $2,350.

Anyone with information about the larceny is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS or visit silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.

Informants will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

