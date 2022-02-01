Woman Severely Burned In Early Morning Wyoming House Fire

A 34-year old mother was severely burned and her four-year-old child suffered minor burns in an early morning house fire in Jamestown near Green River this morning.

Two other young children escaped the home unharmed. The woman was taken by helicopter for treatment at a regional burn center, where at last report she was in critical condition. Two dogs were killed in the blaze.

But the fire could have killed or severely injured even more occupants of the home had not a passerby alerted the family to the blaze and helped get the residents to safety.

That's according to a release from the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office.

According to the release, emergency crews were called to the fire around 4:30 am at a single-family structure in the 1600 Block of Highway 374. Firefighters immediately encountered heavy smoke and flames. A total of 25 firefighters and four fire trucks were called into battle the inferno.

As of 10:30 this morning, crews were still on the scene monitoring the situation. While the fire is not considered suspicious, the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.