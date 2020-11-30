Woman Killed After SUV Rolls Down Steep Embankment Near Wheatland
A driver was killed earlier this month when her SUV went off Interstate 25 and rolled down a steep embankment in Platte County, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
The crash happened on Nov. 21 at approximately 4:30 a.m. near milepost 70, roughly 10 miles south of Wheatland.
The patrol says 72-year-old Texas resident Sandra Bates was driving north when she failed to negotiate a curve and her SUV went off the interstate and rolled multiple times, coming to rest at the bottom of a steep embankment.
Bates wasn't wearing her seat belt properly and died from her injuries.
The patrol says it's possible Bates fell asleep behind the wheel.
