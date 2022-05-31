Woman Gored/Tossed 10 Feet in Air by Bison at Yellowstone National Park

According to the National Park Service, a 25-year-old female from Ohio was gored by a bison after being within 10 feet of the animal.

The woman sustained a puncture wound and other injuries. Park emergency medical providers responded to the incident immediately and transported her via ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The incident remains under investigation, and there is no additional information to share.

K2 Radio will update this article when more information is available.

The National Park Service reminds that "wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached. When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space. Stay more than 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals - bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity.

This is the first reported incident in 2022 of a visitor threatening a bison (getting too close to the animal) and the bison responding to the threat by goring the individual.

Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans."

