Woman Charged With Deliberate Homicide in Shooting Death

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A woman faces a homicide charge in the shooting death of a Wyoming man whose body was found in his van after it crashed in Billings last week.

Yellowstone County prosecutors charged 31-year-old Kristy Lynn Chavez of Billings with deliberate homicide by accountability in the death of Dennis Gresham of Sheridan, Wyoming.

Court records say Gresham was shot after he refused a request for a ride by Chavez and Michael Lee McClure.

Authorities say McClure died later that day of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head during a standoff with officers.

Chavez's bond was set at $500,000. She did not enter a plea.