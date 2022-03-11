Wisconsin Crime Lab Destroys Kyle Rittenhouse Rifle

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin officials have destroyed the rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used to shoot three people during protests in Kenosha in 2020.

WISN-TV reported Friday that the state crime lab destroyed the rifle on Feb. 25.

Video shows a technician feeding the gun into a shredder.

Rittenhouse's attorneys and prosecutors agreed in January that the gun would be destroyed.

Rittenhouse's attorneys has said Rittenhouse didn't want someone to buy it as a trophy.

Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber during the protests over a police shooting in August 2020.

He also wounded Gaige Grosskreutz.

A jury acquitted Rittenhouse of multiple charges in November after Rittenhouse argued he fired in self-defense.