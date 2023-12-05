Winter Wonder Camps Return to the Science Zone for Holiday Break

Winter Wonder camps return to the Science Zone for the holiday break with both indoor and outdoor day camps for children that occur later this month.

“These camps are a long standing tradition at The Science Zone,” says Trevor Trujillo, Operations Administrator for the Science Zone. “We seek to inspire curiosity in everyone, and the day camps are an exciting way for us to inspire that curiosity in younger visitors.”

This year’s winter day camps include two indoor camps and one outdoor camp, with each camp catering to a specific age group. Snacks are provided but campers will need to bring a sack lunch. Camps are $60 per day, per child. All camps run from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm.



Slime & Other Silly Science (for ages 6-10) December 18, 2023 - Kids can anticipate a full day of indoor bubbling, bouncing, and other messy fun! The Slime & Silly Science camp is a playground for young scientists with a penchant for the absurd- where slime, elephant toothpaste, bouncy balls, and giant pools of oobleck take center stage in a series of unforgettable experiments.

Mountain Adventure Day (for ages 8-12) December 19, 2023 - Outdoors and atop Casper Mountain, this camp is a haven for young adventurers seeking an immersive experience in seasonal science, animal tracking, winter survival skills, snowshoeing, and the joy of cooking around a crackling campfire.



Robot Rascals (for ages 7-11) December 20, 2023 - The ultimate indoor robotics adventure for kids! Get ready for a full day of innovation, creativity, and fun as participants dive into the exciting world of robotics. Kids can work with Dash Robots, Lego Robotics kits, Arduinos, and Spheros.

