Winter Weather Closes Interstate 80 Between Cheyenne and Evanston

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Evanston due to winter weather.

The closure was implemented slightly after 1 p.m. on Sunday and remained in effect as of 3 p.m. according to the WYDOT Road and Travel information website. At last report, the website said it was unclear when the highway might reopen. A partial closure was in effect for Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Douglas.

The restriction only applied to light, high-profile vehicles at last report. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted high wind and winter storm warnings for parts of southeast Wyoming for tonight, and in some cases, into tomorrow.

You can access the WYDOT road and travel report here.