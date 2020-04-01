Winter Weather Advisory: 3-6 Inches of Snow Expected in Casper

Casper, like much of Wyoming, is expected to see a few inches of snow Wednesday evening through Thursday morning as moisture moves into the region and combines with an advancing cold front.

Three to six inches of snow are expected in Casper and the lower elevations of Natrona County, including Kaycee, according to a winter weather advisory issued early Wednesday by the National Weather Service in Riverton.

The advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 12 p.m. Thursday.

Slick roads are expected, with hazardous travel conditions likely impacting the Thursday morning commute.

Snow accumulations, though, will likely be greater on grassy areas than on paved surfaces.

For the latest information on road conditions and closures visit WyoRoad.info, call 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.