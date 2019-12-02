Winter Sports Season is Underway

As if Mother Nature needed to remind us twice in the last week, plus a flip of the calendar, it’s time for the Winter Sports Season for Wyoming High School student-athletes.

Nordic skiing teams started practice two weeks ago. Alpine skiing, boys’ and girls’ basketball, and wrestling began practice began last week, while boys’ swimming and diving had their first practice Monday.

Basketball, wrestling, and boys’ swimming and diving have their first competitions at the end of next week, while alpine skiing is still over a month away.

The first action of the 2019-2020 Winter Sports season will be for Nordic skiers on Friday and Saturday on Casper Mountain.

Indoor Track doesn’t begin practicing until January 6, 2020.

The state championships begin with swimming in Laramie on Feb. 20-22, 2020. The regional wrestling tournaments will be that same Friday and Saturday.

The next weekend features State Wrestling in Casper and State Nordic Skiing in Cody on Feb. 28 and 29, 2020. Regional basketball for Classes 1A and 2A will be Feb. 27-29.

The first weekend in March features the State Basketball tournament for Class 1A and 2A on March 5-7, 2020 in Casper. You also have State Alpine Skiing in Jackson and State Indoor Track in Gillette on March 6 and 7. The regional basketball tournament for Classes 3A and 4A is March 5-7.

The parade of Winter Sports Championships concludes with the State Spirit competition on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Casper, followed by the Class 3A and 4A State Basketball tournament March 12-14.