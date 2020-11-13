Winds gusting up to 70 mph throughout Wyoming combined with winter weather have forced road closures and travel advisories throughout the state.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a high wind warning for much of Wyoming through Saturday evening.

Gusts could get as high as 85 mph in parts of the Bighorn Mountains. Central Wyoming could see 80 mph gusts.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has issued the following closures as of 2:45 p.m. Saturday:

Total Closures:

Wyo 130 - Closed to thru traffic. Local traffic is permitted from Green Rock to Centennial.

Wyo 430 - From Rock Springs to the Colorado State Line.

Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles: