Win VIP Table for 2021 Festival of Trees + Hotel Room

Special Olympics Wyoming's annual Festival of Trees is happening Saturday, December 4. The event is celebrating its 33rd year and we want to give you the VIP treatment.

At the Special Olympics Wyoming Festival of Trees, you will enjoy an evening of beautifully decorated trees, holiday decorations, locally catered cuisine, live and silent auctions, and Special Olympics Wyoming USA Games athletes, coaches, and volunteers raising awareness for Special Olympics Wyoming athletes and how they have trained and competed in 2021. Hear their stories, and share the joy and excitement as they celebrate another year of success.

The 33rd annual Gala is an auction at the Clarion Inn of fully decorated Holiday trees, wreaths, stockings and items donated by individuals and local businesses. The event begins with Happy Hour at 5pm. At 6pm cocktails, hors-d'oeuvres, and the silent auction opens. The live auction begins at 6:30 p.m. and may last until approximately 8:00 p.m.

Enter below to win a VIP table for 8, plus we will even throw in a hotel room at the Clarion Inn so you can have a great time without having to travel. We are are also including breakfast the next day!

Tickets cost $50 per person and $75 per couple. For more information about the Festival of Trees and how you can support Special Olympics Wyoming visit give.sowy.org/ge/21fot.